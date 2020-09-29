Sheldon L. "Bob" Shaw
January 19, 1933 - September 20, 2020
Santa Cruz
A private committal is planned for Mr. Sheldon Shaw who passed away peacefully at his Santa Cruz home following complications he had suffered from a stroke. Born in Los Angeles and raised in San Francisco since the age of 3, he was 87 years old. Affectionately know to all his family and friends as Bob, he served his country in the US Air Force as a non-commissioned officer during the Korean War. Following his service in the Air Force, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of San Francisco and began a career in the tech industry that spanned over 40 years.
During that time, Bob worked for early Silicon Valley stalwarts such as IBM and Hewlett Packard before branching out as an independent consultant. He and his loving wife of 58 years, Marguerite, were long time residents of San Jose, before retiring to Santa Cruz 21 years ago.
Bob was an aficionado of classic cars, especially Corvettes. Many fond memories will be shared of the cross-country vacations traveled along Route 66 and the road trips north into Canada driving in one Bob's Corvettes. Bob also was an avid traveler, often taking trips abroad with his wife and good friends.
In his younger years, Bob ran the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco, enjoyed cycling on his road bike, and sharing special times with his family on their boat on the Sacramento Delta. Just prior to his suffering a stroke, Bob was an active member of his writing group and was in the process of penning a science fiction novel which will be published posthumously.
He is survived by his wife Marguerite Shaw, his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Peggy Shaw; his son Michael Shaw; grandchildren; Caterina, Bianca, and Michael Jr. along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving extended family members. His sister, Debbie Anderson preceded him in death 10 years ago.
He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery in Seaside. Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to the Organization of Autism Research (researchautism.org
