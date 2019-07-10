Sheldon M. Cohen

1943 - 2019

Resident of Soquel

With great sadness, we announce the death of Sheldon M. Cohen, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raised in the Bronx, NY, he attended Stuyvesant High School, Queens College, and Northwestern University. He was a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, for 38 years. As one of his long-time colleagues wrote, "Sheldon was a unique combination of bluster and compassion, intellect and emotion." He was a scholar, World War II expert, woodworker and amateur astronomer. His greatest joy was cooking for his friends and family and sharing his culinary expertise. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Jane, his daughters, Sara (Brandon) and Jessica (Matthew) and grandchildren Emma, Ava, Juniper and Elias. There will be a brief Shiva Minyan service at Temple Beth El on Thursday July 11 at 7 p.m. in the library followed by a gathering of family and friends.

View the online memorial for Sheldon M. Cohen Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 10, 2019