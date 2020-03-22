Home

Sherrel Miller


1943 - 2020
Sherrel Miller Obituary
Sherrel Miller
Mar. 18, 1943 - Feb. 13, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Sherrel Lynn Miller passed away on February 13, 2020. Sherrel was born on March 18, 1943 to George and Vivian Burwell. She was a native of Santa Cruz, California. She attended Santa Cruz High School and Mills College. She lived in Capitola, Soquel, Aptos, and Boulder Creek. She worked as realtor with Capitola Realty. She enjoyed working with horses. She was a professional dressage and 3 day event rider. She was passionate about horses and bred her mare Gabby three times and raised two of the colts. She loved animals and always had cats and dogs. She and her father George were instrumental in bringing Pony Club to California and the Central Coast. She also liked to surf and make jewelry. Sherrel is survived by her children Spencer Ludlow, Justine Lagerwey, Sean Miller, and Clayton Miller; sister Rebbeca Lampkin; and brother Michael Burwell; 11 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 7 nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Miller, sister Patricia Ann Williams, parents George Burwell & Vivian Wharton.


View the online memorial for Sherrel Miller
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020
