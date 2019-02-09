Sherry Conable

February 2, 1947 - February 3, 2019

Santa Cruz

Sherry Bell Conable passed away this week in Santa Cruz, California, at the age of 72. Sherry believed in peace, justice, and wellbeing for all, and devoted her life's work to advancing these values. Over her long career as an organizer and activist, Sherry managed the election campaigns of several Santa Cruz City Council members, campaigned for human rights and championed causes from AIDS education to nuclear nonproliferation to Earth Day. Her deepest passion was her work for and with Santa Cruz's homeless veterans, and in speaking out against war and militarization of all kinds.

Sherry received recognition for her work from The People's Democratic Club of Santa Cruz County and the Resource Center for Nonviolence. Last year, she received the Paul Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Santa Cruz County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Sherry held a BA in Dance/Education from Temple University in Philadelphia, and worked professionally for a time as college dance teacher, a massage therapist and a yoga instructor.

Born on February 2, 1947, in Rochester, New York, Sherry was the youngest child of William Bell and Helen Lindamood Bell. Her brothers, Jeffrey and Douglas Bell preceded her in death. Sherry is survived by two sons, Matthew of Santa Cruz and Nathan of Alameda, and four grandchildren, Tucker, Kat (Natalie), Lily, and James.

Sherry loved the outdoors and nature in all its forms. She treasured her time camping in the Sierras and in Yosemite's high country, hiking along the coast north of Santa Cruz and visiting Pinnacles National Monument among other outdoor sites. She was a loving parent to her children and a companion to numerous dogs and cats. She enjoyed gardening, music, singing, drumming, and dancing. Her children and grandchildren share many of these interests, and Sherry always loved watching them in action – on the field of play, the musical stage, with a beloved pet of their own, or in the ocean with a surfboard.

A celebration of her life will be held March 8 at Peace United Church in Santa Cruz. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in her memory to Code Pink, the SPCA of Santa Cruz or the Santa Cruz Homeless Service Center.





