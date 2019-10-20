|
Shirley Claire Cicholas
March 3, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2019
40 Year Resident
of Santa Cruz
A private committal will be held in Santa Cruz for Shirley "Sam" Cicholas who passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Humboldt College. For more than 35 years, Shirley taught physical education as an instructor with many different school districts. Long before recognition of the rise in the participation of women's sports, Shirley was on the forefront of advancing the athletic skills of female students.
A strong and agile woman in her younger years, Shirley excelled in all sports with a special fondness for golf.
Moving to Santa Cruz in 1959, she became active in raising her family and teaching PE at Santa Cruz and Soquel High Schools.
Her hobbies included writing, golf, and playing bridge.
She will forever be remembered by those she loved and those she coached, as a devoted person who truly enjoyed being involved in the improvement of the lives of young people.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andy Cicholas and Judy Schellentrager of Aptos, her daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Rick Zvolanek of Morgan Hill. Her two sisters; Faye Thompson McGowan Petronave, Lois VanderLeun; grandchildren Amanda Zvolanek, David Zvolanek, Krista and Matt DeBrito, Max Schellentrager and 2 great- grand children, as well as many other family members and friends.
Shirley's family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the love and care she received from the dedicated staff of Sunshine Villa during these past few years.
Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019