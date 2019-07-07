Shirley Houts

Dec. 8, 1933 - July 5, 2019

Santa Cruz

Shirley Totten – Houts (12-8-1933 – 7-5-2019) has died due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Shirley was born (3rd generation) in Santa Cruz and stayed there her entire life. She attended Soquel elementary school and Santa Cruz High School where she graduated in the class of 1951. Shirley was truly a Santa Cruz girl and enjoyed the ocean, the beach, and the out of doors. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, winning the Begonia Festival Princess twice (in 1949 and 1950). In 1950 she met Jack Houts and they eloped months later. Jack and Shirley were married for 55 years till Jack's passing in 2006. Shirley was a homemaker till her two boys were old enough to be home alone, and then she took a job as receptionist for Dr. Ton Jue and Dr. John Fong Optometry in Capitola, where she worked for 28 years. She loved to travel and took many trips throughout the continental United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean with friends and family. Shirley took up golf at the age of 56 and in her 17 year "career" she got two Hole-In-One's! One of Jack & Shirley's favorite activities was to go to the Skyview Drive-In flea market on Sundays. After Jack's passing, Shirley took residence in the Rodeo Gulch Mobile Home Park where she made many new and wonderful friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother Alvin and Grace Totten, and her husband Jack Houts. She leaves behind her brother Norman Totten; her sister Nancy Totten – Pendleton; her sons Matthew Houts (and his wife Staci), Mark Houts; and her four grand-children Austen, Justin, Jacqueline, and Olivia. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers or donations, visit the Skyview Drive-In and think of Shirley.





