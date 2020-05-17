Shirley Maxine Cook Coleman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Maxine Cook Coleman
July 27, 1937 - May 7, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Shirley Coleman, 82, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at her home in Aptos, CA. Shirley was born in Camp Hill, PA to Frank and Shirley Cook on July 27, 1937. She married Russell Coleman on August 21, 1982. Shirley was a graduate of City College of San Francisco and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist, volunteer/employee at The Monterey Bay Aquarium, an officer with the Santa Cruz Orchid Society and the Rhododendron Society, and as a Docent at Pigeon Point Lighthouse. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Shirley is survived by her adopted family, Francisco and Leticia Ponce of Aptos, and from Pennsylvania: her sister, Eulah Faye Grugan, niece, Susan (John) Rudy, grandnephew, Richard (Jennifer) Stambaugh and children, Henry Robert and Imogen Hazel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Russell Coleman. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 9850 Monroe Ave., Aptos, CA, or to Dragon Slayers, P. O. Box 1051, Aptos, CA 95001-1051.


View the online memorial for Shirley Maxine Cook Coleman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved