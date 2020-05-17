Shirley Maxine Cook ColemanJuly 27, 1937 - May 7, 2020Resident of Santa CruzShirley Coleman, 82, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at her home in Aptos, CA. Shirley was born in Camp Hill, PA to Frank and Shirley Cook on July 27, 1937. She married Russell Coleman on August 21, 1982. Shirley was a graduate of City College of San Francisco and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist, volunteer/employee at The Monterey Bay Aquarium, an officer with the Santa Cruz Orchid Society and the Rhododendron Society, and as a Docent at Pigeon Point Lighthouse. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Shirley is survived by her adopted family, Francisco and Leticia Ponce of Aptos, and from Pennsylvania: her sister, Eulah Faye Grugan, niece, Susan (John) Rudy, grandnephew, Richard (Jennifer) Stambaugh and children, Henry Robert and Imogen Hazel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Russell Coleman. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 9850 Monroe Ave., Aptos, CA, or to Dragon Slayers, P. O. Box 1051, Aptos, CA 95001-1051.