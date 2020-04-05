|
|
Silia Previtali
Oct. 11, 1927 - Mar. 26, 2020
Goleta, California
Silia Previtali, age 92, passed away on March 26 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from congestive heart failure.
A native of Santa Cruz, she was the mother of Sharon Mills (Tom) of Goleta, grandmother of Tommy Mills (Loretta) of Palos Verdes and Ryan Mills (Sarah) of Santa Barbara. Five Great-Grandchildren, Abigail, TL, Gianna, Paulina and Livia Mills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Previtali, parents Roberto and Augusta Zoccoli, her sister Nelli Sherman, her brother, Bob Zoccoli and her lifelong childhood friend Norma Piffero Baldwin.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Silia can be made to: Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation on line.
Per her request, there will be no services. Silia will be laid to rest next to her husband Joseph, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for Silia Previtali
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020