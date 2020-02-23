|
Sondra Rose Herrera
1932 - 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Sondra Rose Herrera, daughter of Elizabeth and Harry Coonen, passed away on February 12, 2020. She is missed by all who are lucky to have known her.
As an adventurous young woman, Sondra attended university in Mexico City to study art. There she met the father of her children, Enrique Herrera. They raised a family of three children in Seal Beach, California. She relocated to Santa Cruz in the 1980s where she has resided for 40 years.
Sondra inspired her three children, Rick Herrera, Mimi Herrera-Pease and Deanna Herrera, to live creative lives and to cherish their loved ones just as she did. Traveling the world and creating many forms of art were Sondra's passions. Her paintings, prints and ceramic pieces reflect her love for life. Curiosity and her sense of adventure led her to exotic places and cities around the world. Sondra's eyes opened up the world to her friends and family as she recounted her experiences.
After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and teaching credential at Long Beach State University, she spent many years teaching and learning about art. Because she found beauty in everything, she helped bring it to light wherever she went. The best example is Sondra's home which is overflowing with paintings, artifacts, Mexican folk art, flowers, family and friends that have been essential parts of her life.
Sondra is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Myles Herrera-Pease, Noa Herrera, Paloma Herrera-Thomas, Oren Herrera-Pease, Kiva Herrera, and Marina Herrera-Pease. She also leaves behind her niece, Becky Garcia; son-in-law, David Pease; and her dearest friends, Toshi Goto, Louise Farr and Emily Leaney.
A celebration of her life will be announced in the early summer.
