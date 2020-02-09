|
|
Spencer N. Stratton
April 12, 1955 - January 28, 2020
Santa Cruz
Spencer died peacefully at Stanford Hospital, Stanford, CA on January 28, 2020, following a struggle with a chronic progressive disease, ultimately succumbing to pneumonia.
Spencer is known and respected in the business and banking community of the San Francisco Bay Area. On graduating from UNL with a BS in Business in 1978, he worked for the federal government from 1978 to 2004. Among duties including disaster relief missions to disrupted communities across the country, he eventually served as the Assistant District Director for Financial Assistance in the San Francisco District of the Small Business Administration from 1997 to 2004. In that role, he managed a portfolio of over 7000 loans worth $2 Billion, and served as Acting Director. The agency worked with more than 100 local banks and certified development companies.
On retirement from the government in 2004, he consulted to CDC's on SBA compliance and policy and procedures, later joining Bay Area Development Corporation as a Bay Area Business Development Officer. In that role, Spencer led Bay Area Development to be ranked as the top Silicon Valley SBA Lender, according to the Business Times.
Spencer shepherded many small business projects to completion over the course of his career. His belief in community development through business development was unwavering, as his involvement with the San Francisco Risk Management Association, and other activities and board involvements made evident. His small-town roots in a banking family helped him understand the importance of a thriving small business community. More importantly, Spencer was commonly seen as an honest and reliable intermediary, and a good man.
Spencer was born on April 12, 1955 in Osmond, Nebraska to James Clarence and Betty Lea Stratton. His father served as the president of the town bank, his mother a homemaker and teacher. He was the middle of three children. Both parents have predeceased him. He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Michael O'Connor of Santa Cruz; sister, Christine Stalder and husband John, of Leawood, Kansas; brother, Douglas Stratton and wife Lori, of Norfolk, Nebraska; nieces Sophie Stratton, Lilli Stalder; and nephews Henry Alberg, Nathan Stratton and wife Rachel, and Jack Stalder; and a grand nephew, Calvin Stratton.
It is true that everyone loved Spencer. He was warm, sensible, generous, guileless. No one was a better host. No one paid more attention to the person in front of him. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held in Norfolk, NE in the spring. Details to follow.
Donations in his name may be made to the .
View the online memorial for Spencer N. Stratton
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020