Stephen Anthony TramonteApril 28, 1927 ~ Nov. 22, 2020Resident of SoquelStephen Tramonte, age 93, a long time resident of Soquel, passed away on November 22, 2020. He is survived by his long time companion of 31 years, Lorena Oakes, and her two children, Allyson and Brian, who both adored him and considered him their stepdad. He is also survived by his daughter Susanne Price and son, Anthony Tramonte, both residing in Oregon, his sisters Elizabeth (Robert) Lassere and Mary Rose (Jerry) Brown, both residents of Louisiana and his brother Lonnie (Darlene) Tramonte of Texas. He has 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 15 great, great grandchildren 13 nieces and 13 nephews.Stephen was born and raised in Lutcher, Louisiana. He attended Lutcher High School and studied a short time at LSU while helping his dad in the family grocery store. He then joined the merchant marines, travelling the world and meeting his future wife, Birte Larsen, in Denmark. They were married and returned to Louisiana eventually settling in San Jose, California where they raised their family. He then built a new home and moved to Soquel.He worked in the grocery business for many years and eventually became a real estate agent for Wellington Realtors in Capitola.He was a member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Santa Cruz. When he wasn't busy with the Eagles you could find him cooking up some Cajun food or digging in the garden.He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Tramonte in 1955, his mother, Rosa Roccaforte Tramonte in 1988 and his wife of 43 years, Birte Tramonte, who passed away in 1989. His three brothers, Frank, Sammy and Mike all from Louisiana, passed before him. Also, his son Robert Tramonte, who passed away in 2018. He resided in Grass Valley.Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service on December 11 at Soquel Cemetery.