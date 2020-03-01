|
|
Steven Nick Page
Apr. 29, 1935 - Feb. 213, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Steven Nick Page, 84, of Santa Cruz, passed away on Sunday the 23rd of February after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born to the late Nick and Maria Page in Los Angelos, April 29th 1935. Steven Page graduated from San Jacinto High School and received a Bachelors degree from Fresno State.
He served in the military as an officer in the Navy. In 1963, on June 29th, Steve married Linda Joyce Hagan of Hemet. Together they went north and fell in love with the sleepy coastal town of Santa Cruz. They spent the next 56 years loving and living in Santa Cruz. Steve worked as an owner and broker in real estate for 30 years. He loved books, history, cinema, politics, travel and Santa Cruz. But most of all he loved Linda. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Page of Santa Cruz, his two daughters: Aimee Page of Santa Fe and Nichola Wolfson of Boston and two grandchildren; Amelia and Coleman Wolfson. He is also survived by his two adoring sisters; Mary Ann Page Moyer and Scyntia' Bower as well as family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held the last weekend of April.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020