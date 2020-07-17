Steven Robert KrauseApril 2, 1947 - June 16, 2020Watsonville, CASteven Robert Krause passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home in Watsonville, California. His wife and children were with him. Steve was a longtime resident of Boulder Creek, California, and had moved to Watsonville in recent years. He is survived by his wife Kim Krause, his son Daniel (Mahtab), his daughter Molly (Liya), his brother Raymond (Donna), his sister Diana Andersen (Elliott), five grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews, his good friend Bob Léger and many, many other friends.Steven Robert Krause was born on April 2, 1947 in Chico, California, to Robert Hamilton Krause and Nellie Blanche Krause, both now deceased. He was the much-hoped-for third child in his family. Steve held a variety of jobs over the years, but teaching was what moved his soul. He cared deeply about education and served on the school board in Boulder Creek for many years. His was a widely varied resume, but he always felt that the most important thing he had ever done was being a part of his family.Steve enjoyed gardening, good food, liberal politics, anything orange (especially the San Francisco Giants) and spending time with the people he loved. Steve's deck and backyard bloomed with dozens of plants. Some might have been straggly or not taking root, but Steve saw their potential and knew the name and story of each one. Steve wasn't afraid to make a mess in the kitchen, in fact, he was really good at it, but the results were always interesting and usually delicious. Steve's politics were clear (very clear), and they were always guided by an abiding concern for those who might be overlooked or underserved in this world.It was easy to find Steve in a crowd—he was the big bearded guy in the orange hat and shoes. But what really lit things up was his sense of humor. He could be self-deprecating, blunt, insightful, shocking, and funny all at the same time.He will be terribly missed. No service is planned at this time, but please take a few moments to remember him by wearing something orange, making a mess in the kitchen, or telling a joke. Take time to enjoy the ones you love, and be sure to tell them that you love them!