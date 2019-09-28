|
Stuart Summers
Dec. 18, 1953 - Sept. 15, 2019
Groveland, CA
Stuart Dean Summers, 65, resident of Groveland, CA passed away September 15th, 2019 at Sonora Adventist Medical Center in Sonora, CA. He will be celebrated in his local community within the coming weeks and be laid to rest by his family at sea in Santa Cruz, CA this Fall.
Stuart was born on December 18th, 1953 in San Jose, CA to Berkley and Eloise (Bailey). He grew up in what was known as "The Valley of Hearts' Delight," attending Prospect High School and surfing daily, building his own surfboards as a teenager.
As a young adult he lived in Lahaina on the island of Maui, HI, working numerous jobs to support his love of surfing, such as a taxi driver, line cook, and sports fisherman for Finest Kind sportfishing group. Some of his most told stories were of his times diving through coral reefs and swimming with sharks between the islands of Hawaii.
Beginning his own family with wife Lorna (Higgins) in the early 90's in Capitola, CA, he later moved with them to Groveland, CA in 2000. He made a career doing custom concrete work for local homes, businesses, and community spaces, including parking lot space at the Capitola Mall in Santa Cruz, CA, and Charlotte Hotel sidewalk and Mary Laveroni Park pavillion foundation in Groveland, CA.
Always busy and working on a new project, Stuart was known for his architectural passion, hard worker mentality, and love for the simple greatness of the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman during his adult life in the Bay Area, owning a boat and smoking fresh-caught salmon himself. Besides the ocean, he loved the Sierra Nevada, some of his favorite places to visit being Kennedy Meadows, Pinecrest, and Yosemite.
He was a busy gardener who devoted his time to his home and land, chopping wood cut from his yard, creating an entire driveway for his property, and building garden beds and terraces for his plants. Stuart loved the quality of fresh food, and grew various vegetables in his garden, using them for his barbecues he had with friends and family.
Stuart Summers is survived by his three daughters Shauna, Amanda, and Alexa Summers and their mother Lorna Summers, his siblings Kim, Rob, and Kristi Jacobson, stepfather Bob Jacobson, and brothers Ryan and Berkley Summers Jr. and stepmother Carol Summers.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019