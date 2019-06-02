Susan Diane Lawrence

October 12, 1947 - March 8, 2019

Resident of Watsonville

Susan Diane Lawrence, age 71, passed away at her home in Watsonville on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born October 12, 1947 in San Jose, CA to Stanley and Elsa (Stolz) Lawrence. Susan grew up on her parents' prune & walnut orchard next to the Coyote Creek in South San Jose. She was an avid horseman and member of 4-H. She graduated Andrew Hill High School in 1965 and moved to Weiser, ID in 1969 to work on the family's cattle ranch. She moved back to Santa Cruz County in 1976 where she remained for the rest of her life. Susan loved all animals and dedicated her life to caring for them. She is survived by her son, James Gilman of Boise, ID; her daughter Christina (Robert) Holmes of Boulder Creek, CA; and her granddaughters Hailey Ann and Zoë Maree Gilman.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Santa Cruz Memorial Mission Chapel, 1927 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060. The family has designated Project Purr of Santa Cruz for memorial contributions.

If you would like to offer condolences to Susan's family, share a memory or photo, or light a candle in her honor please visit www.scmemorial.com.





