Susan GroszmannMarch 4, 1936 - November 6, 2020Forest Grove, OregonSusan (Goerisch Winters) Groszmann, a former Santa Cruz resident for more than 30 years, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, due to complications from hip surgery, at the age of 84. Known to her friends and family as "Sue", she was born and raised in the Princeton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Norma (Winkel) Goerisch. After graduating college from Millikin University and receiving her teaching credential, she began as an elementary school teacher in Denver Colorado. where she met and married Don Winters. The two moved to Bimidji, MN, where Sue continued her teaching career. In the mid 60's they moved to San Francisco, again where Sue taught, and eventually moved to Santa Cruz, where she initially worked as an office manager for Merit McBride Realty while at night began teaching play production at Santa Cruz High School for the Santa Cruz School District. Sue later began a day care at her home on Buena Vista Avenue in Santa Cruz, while earning her cosmetology license and began a career as proprietor and stylist of her own beauty salon. Sue then proceeded to purchase and operate a soaps and lotions business located in the original Cooper House in Santa Cruz, which she named "Act V", a befitting name, she felt, due to her extensive theatrical experience as well as it being her fifth, and she expected "final" career. The business, although successful, was seriously impacted by the 1989 earthquake, leading her to seek other employment by becoming administrative assistant to the Director of LAFCO for 10 years. After "retiring" and before leaving Santa Cruz, she taught water aerobics at the Simpkins Family Swim Center.Sue and Don would eventually separate, but remained lifelong friends. By chance, while working backstage during a play production, Sue met her future life partner and lifelong Santa Cruzan, Maximillian (Max) Paul Eugen Groszmann, III, and after a 17 year courtship, married. Remarkably, it should be noted that their wedding reception had the distinction of filling both floors of the old Cooper House and was a joyous occasion for many. After retirement from LAFCO, Sue and Max pulled up roots and followed family to the small college town of Forest Grove, Oregon. Again, not quite ready for retirement, throughout her years in Forest Grove she taught exercise and water aerobics to a large and appreciative group of senior citizens.While in Santa Cruz, Sue became deeply involved in a robust theatre community, both as an actress and stage manager for dozens of productions, at Santa Cruz High School, Santa Cruz Civic Theatre, Cabrillo College Summer Theatre, and The Next Theatre. During this period, Sue would open up her home and host the "theatre folks", for dinners and game nights, hosting murder mysteries, as well as housing some and generally providing and encouraging an environment for people to congregate as friends and family. Sue was a person of strong ethics, as well as a person of faith, and for many years attended the UCC First Congregational Church in Santa Cruz as well as the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove, OR.To Sue, family was everything. Along with the family she was born into, she built and maintained a very large extended family consisting of multiple generations of individuals over many decades. Throughout the years she has maintained very close ties to her family both along the West Coast, in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest. Often it was she who would be the instigator of large family gatherings and reunions. At what would always be referred to as Sue's House, whether in Santa Cruz or elsewhere, Sue provided an environment for friendships and relationships to develop and flourish while taking an active interest and participation in everyone's lives, often becoming a mother, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.She uniquely and successfully blended both her immediate family as well as extended family into a nearly seamless larger family, many of whom would remain close to each other throughout the rest of her life - that this occurred would give no one more satisfaction than Sue.In her immediate family, Sue is survived by her husband, Max Groszmann, of Forest Grove, OR, along with his son, Aaron Groszmann, his wife, Lisa, and son Finn, of Atwater Village, CA., as well as her niece, Nancy (Molin) Longatan and her husband Danny of the Philippines, her nephews Arthur Molin and wife Andrea Hoekstra, of Seattle, and Steven Molin and wife Terrie and their children Sydney and Isaac, of Forest Grove, OR. Sue was preceded in death by her mother and father, William and Norma Goerisch, and by her sisters Noel and Carol, and brother in law, Art Molin.Within Sue's extended family she is survived by dozens of her children, grandchildren and great children including the Joe Axton family of Phoenix, AZ; The David Parks Family of Santa Cruz, San Francisco and Broomfield, CO; The Dana, Stan and Adrienne Wyman families of Texas, Seaside and Sonoma, CA and Kona, HI; the Deborah Burkett family of Phoenix, AZ; the Deb Behringer (formerly Wyman) family of Burnsville, MN; the Baidra Murphy family of Mountain View, CA, and the Catherine Gallegher family of Washington State. Sue is also survived by her closest and dearest friends, Sue Clow, Wendy Baldwin and Steve Tripp of Santa Cruz, Betty Gladfelder of Fife, WA, Rena Saunders of Salem, OR, and Nola Bonecutter of Las Vegas, NV. Sue was also preceded in death by her dearest friends Sandy Wyman, Normann Eugene Pesenti, John Perriman, Michael Bruce Burkett, Fred Fisher and Chris Wicklund.Throughout Sue's theatrical career she had the satisfaction of cultivating friendships with true Hollywood stars including Patricia Morrison and Jim and Timothy Hutton, among others, as well as a somewhat dubious and possibly scandalous friendship with Jessie White, a Vegas comic who was notorious as being the original 'Lonely Maytag Repairman'. While living in San Francisco Sue would remember living next door to OJ Simpson's grandmother, something later circumstances would make impossible for her to forget.Sue's ability to make friends and bring people together was among her strongest traits and she did this across many walks of life, and her capacity for loving others was always on display. One of her closest friends would later ask, "How did she have room in her heart for all of us?" Another goes on to say, "It was always a wonderful time at Sue's house -- lot's of love and good times. She is an amazing soul. She opened her heart and arms to everyone in her path and made us each feel comfortable and like part of her family. I've never felt more at home with anyone!" And another: "Sue opened her heart and home to me over 45 years ago and she has continued to be a part of my family and my life ever since. My heart is aching for her presence right now. She has been with me through childbirth, she has shared her life and her love with me, she has counseled and influenced my parenting, and her legacy will continue on through all of us who have been touched and molded by her loving, compassionate presence in our lives." And yet another: " The scenes and dramas that played out in her kitchen for nearly three decades were too numerous to recount and more often than not hilariously funny, memorable and quite unlike any other experience I have ever had." And finally – "When I first met Sue, I didn't know I was searching for a family but I certainly found one. I feel fortunate and blessed to have spent all those years with her and it has shaped my life tremendously. I will miss her very much."With the passing of Sue Goerisch Winters Groszmann, it would be an understatement to say "We lost one of the Good Ones". May she forever rest in peace knowing that she is deeply loved by so many!A memorial service for Sue is pending at this time. For those interested, she would be grateful for any contributions to be made in her name to Grey Bears in Santa Cruz, CA.