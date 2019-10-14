|
|
Susi Jackson
Jan. 18, 1951 ~ Sept. 23, 2019
Resident of Aptos
Susan "Susi" Mary Jackson passed away on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at her home in Aptos, California. Susi was born on January 18, 1951 in Seattle, Washington. From a young age, Susi's petite and delicate frame stood in contrast to her larger-than-life personality. As a young woman, friends remember Susi for her sharp wit and easy charm. Of course, Susi's spunkiness came with a touch of rebellion and gutsy defiance. Rumor has it that Susi still holds the record at Los Altos High School for most days spent playing hooky.
As a young adult, Susi began working in retail and then with her family in real estate. However, it quickly became apparent that Susi had an exceptional and undeniable talent for style and artistry. With hard work, grit, and determination, Susi took her natural abilities and transformed herself into a successful florist and shopkeeper. In 1996, she opened her Aptos shop, "Susi's Flowers," which would become a treasured local favorite. Many have observed Susi's visual genius transform the ordinary into dazzling and awe-inspiring. Her boundless creativity and unconventional floral creations have been adored by hundreds of brides and innumerable customers throughout the years.
Susi's trend instincts always seemed right. She could declare glittery hot air balloons and pink flamingos as the chicest Christmas trends, and suddenly, hot air balloons and flamingos would become the must-have gifts that season. Anyone who has ever been in Susi's shop, knows that she found the perfect balance of innovative and evolving, yet timeless and classic. Susi's traditions will be carried on by her employees and under the new ownership of her manager and friend, Katie Vidaurri.
Susi was a generous giver of her time, trends, and expertise. She loved to lavish her friends and family with beautifully wrapped trinkets and thoughtfully customized bouquets. Susi was a brilliant hostess and could pull off the perfect dinner party, where she loved to share her delicious recipes, stunning ambiance, and lots of laughs.
Despite her talents, Susi was humble and authentic; she was the first to dole out compliments and brag on others. When she saw the best in those around her, she was quick to shower unabashed praise, often with her patented look of delighted disbelief. She knew how to make people feel like they were one of a kind. Susi had the unique ability "keep it real" and give constructive criticism, which was always loving, helpful, and sometimes served as the reality check you didn't know you needed. We will miss her uncanny ability to make us see our strengths and improve ourselves. There are so many people who loved making Susi proud.
When life handed Susi challenges, she faced them with her signature gutsy defiance. To many, it seemed Susi was able to overcome obstacles with sheer stubborn will and a healthy dose of humor. When there were hardships that Susi could not overcome, she relied on her Christian faith and found her strength in Jesus.
Susi was an incredibly devoted mother to her daughter, Mia. Anyone who knew Susi understood how exceptionally proud she was of her daughter. She loved watching Mia blossom with the same creativity, humor, and strength as her own. Susi was also a dedicated aunt and "second mom" to her niece Chloe Barber, the daughter of Susi's beloved sister, Kim, who died in 1994. Susi will be missed by her brothers Kip and K.C. Jackson, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends, employees, customers, and her lovingly spoiled little dog,
Annie. Susi is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Jackson, her father, Keith Jackson, and her older sister, Kimberly Francis.
We will always remember Susi's "sparkle": her beauty, her humor, her honesty, her generosity, and her unprecedented ability to sprinkle her artistry on all that surrounded her. All are welcome to come celebrate Susi's life on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Coastlands Foursquare Church, 280 State Park Drive in Aptos.
The local flower community has abundantly surrounded Susi's family with generous flower donations. Therefore, in lieu of flowers… On second thought, in honor of Susi, buy some flowers and share them with those you love or with total strangers. Support your local flower shop. And call your mom. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Susi, contributions can be made in her name to a charity close to your heart.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 14, 2019