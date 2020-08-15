Suzanne MastersFeb. 16, 1959 - Dec. 2, 2019Resident of Fremont, CASuzanne Masters, a longtime resident of Fremont, California, passed away on December 2, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded by her husband Douglas Cunha and her father Lawrence Masters. She is survived by her mother, Donalee Masters of Pekin, Illinois; her brother Donald Masters and his wife Karen Masters, of Capitola, California; and her brother Michael Masters and his wife Deborah Masters, of Fairfax, Virginia. She is survived by four nieces and a nephew as well as five grandnieces and a grandnephew. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Carly.Suzanne Masters, a native Californian, graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1977, from Cottey College in 1979, and Sangamon State University (now University of Illinois Springfield) in 1983. After returning to California, she spent a long career as a recognized expert in shipping and logistics for Sun Microsystems and then Oracle. Her work took her around the world; she had very fond memories of multiple trips to Seoul, South Korea, and Edinburgh, Scotland. She had a keen interest in foreign countries and cultures.She successfully faced down an addiction to alcohol, and through Alcoholics Anonymous in the decades that followed she helped countless hundreds of people recover as she had.She loved Bon Jovi, The Wizard of Oz, but most of all family. To her nieces and nephews she was beloved Aunt Sue, a dependable presence at family events, be they a wedding in Hawaii or a Bar Mitzvah in Virginia. She had a notable talent for always having the right present for the right age, be it Barbie dolls for young nieces or a trip to a skydiving simulator for a teenage nephew. She was a kind voice of support and encouragement to all in her family and her many friends.There was no memorial service. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation should be made in her name to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter or the Alameda Food Bank in Fremont, California.