Tamario Rashawn Warren-SmithSept. 2, 1998 - May 10, 2020Resident of Santa CruzMemorial Services will be held at a later date for Tamario Rashawn Warren-Smith who passed away unexpectedly on May 10th, he was 21 years old.Tamario was born on September 2, 1998 in Stockton, CA, moving to Santa Cruz County with his family in 2001. He attended Live Oak Elementary School, Shoreline Middle School and graduated from Louden Nelson Community High School. Tamario was a member of the Word of Life Church in Santa Cruz.Tamario is survived by his parents, Michael & Felicia Warren-Smith of Santa Cruz; birth mother, LaTonia Cerney of Stockton, CA; 6 brothers: Marques, Timothy, Jerrell, Clintdell, E'jaleel, Zaire; 6 sisters: Jentela, Jerlisha, Monea, Tamia, Jaaziah, Jazmin; and his grandmother, Emma L. Frances of Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Vernon Warren and Robert C. Smith; grandmother, Tena McFarland; uncle, Ralph Smith; and brother, Todd Warren-Smith.Memorial service for Tamario will be held at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. If you would like to send your condolences to Tamario's family, share a memory or photo, please visit: