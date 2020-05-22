Tamario Rashawn Warren-Smith
1998 - 2020
Tamario Rashawn Warren-Smith
Sept. 2, 1998 - May 10, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Tamario Rashawn Warren-Smith who passed away unexpectedly on May 10th, he was 21 years old.
Tamario was born on September 2, 1998 in Stockton, CA, moving to Santa Cruz County with his family in 2001. He attended Live Oak Elementary School, Shoreline Middle School and graduated from Louden Nelson Community High School. Tamario was a member of the Word of Life Church in Santa Cruz.
Tamario is survived by his parents, Michael & Felicia Warren-Smith of Santa Cruz; birth mother, LaTonia Cerney of Stockton, CA; 6 brothers: Marques, Timothy, Jerrell, Clintdell, E'jaleel, Zaire; 6 sisters: Jentela, Jerlisha, Monea, Tamia, Jaaziah, Jazmin; and his grandmother, Emma L. Frances of Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Vernon Warren and Robert C. Smith; grandmother, Tena McFarland; uncle, Ralph Smith; and brother, Todd Warren-Smith.
Memorial service for Tamario will be held at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. If you would like to send your condolences to Tamario's family, share a memory or photo, please visit:
www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Tamario Rashawn Warren-Smith



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
2 entries
May 19, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
DT
