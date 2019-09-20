|
|
Taylor L. Jensen
Dec. 2, 1989 - Sept. 15, 2019
Martinez, CA
Taylor Jensen has left us far too soon. People who met Taylor first mention his smile. People who knew him talk about his energy, humor, and his kindness. Taylor's family and close friends will recall two of his most endearing qualities. The first, his gratitude for all that came to him, large or small, recent or from years past; and second, his expressions of love at every meeting and during every conversation.
Taylor was raised in Martinez, CA, attended area schools and graduated from Alhambra Valley High School in 2008. At the University of California in Santa Cruz Taylor graduated with a double major in English and History. But it was his childhood love of trains and the goal of working for BART that prompted his enrollment at DVC in the electrical program. Taylor loved working at BART and took pride in the work itself and appreciated his fellow graveyard-shift co-workers.
Taylor's father Marc Jensen preceded him in death. He is survived by mother and stepfather Nancy and Phil Park, brother Michael Jensen, step-siblings Justin, Barrett and Bria Park, aunts Lauren Livingston, Jean Crooks, Robin Jenkinson, Lauren Jensen, cousins Helena Jenkinson and Hillary Greene, and her husband Andrew Greene.
His family will hold a memorial Thursday, Sept. 26th at 11 AM, at Briones Alhambra Creek Staging Area off Reliez Valley Road in Martinez.
To those considering a donation in Taylor's name we suggest the ASPCA.
View the online memorial for Taylor L. Jensen
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019