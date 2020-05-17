Taylor McDonald Chambers
February 8, 1928 - May 3, 2020
Baden, PA
Taylor McDonald Chambers, 92, passed away of natural causes on May 3, 2020 in Baden, PA. He loved his family fiercely, delighted in their accomplishments and respected their values. He was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church and was guided by a twelve- step program that was his source of strength, spirituality and serenity.
Born in Indiana to George and Ellen Chambers in 1928, Taylor's family moved frequently following jobs during the Depression and WWII. They lived in Ohio, Texas and Utah, finally settling in CA in 1943. Taylor graduated from San Mateo High School in 1946 and San Jose State College in 1952, with a degree in advertising, art and journalism. As an ROTC graduate, he entered the Air Force in 1952 and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant in 1954.
Taylor's passion for writing and sketching led to a career as a copywriter, with the San Jose Mercury News and Long Advertising in San Jose, CA. He then worked in advertising in San Francisco with BBDO and J. Walter Thompson before launching his own copywriting agency in Santa Cruz, CA. He continued copywriting from 1990-2004, while he and his wife lived in Antwerp, Belgium.
Taylor, who was on the boxing team in college, maintained a disciplined physical fitness program into his 90s. A lover of the out-of-doors and an environmentalist long before it was fashionable, he was always happiest sailing on San Francisco Bay. He was a longtime member of the San Jose Sailing Club and Encinal Yacht Club. His children have fond memories of family ski trips to Yosemite and stays in the Sierra Club Lodge.
A voracious reader, Taylor loved studying languages and enjoyed travel and experiencing other cultures. His humor, wit and outgoing personality enabled him to easily meet people from all walks of life, and his caring and curious nature created friendships that endured.
One of Taylor's granddaughters summed up her grandad best:" His gift of words, storytelling, and giving advice at just the right time are things I will cherish." We all will.
Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Buesing (Orville) and is survived by his longtime 'bride,' Karen Chambers; his children, John Chambers (Patricia), Kimberly Brown and Elizabeth Rider; his grandchildren, Joel Rider (Rebecca), Sarah Fischer (Derek), Courtney Peterson (Stace), and John Schiff; and his great grandchildren, Rebecca, Taylor, Emma and Jalen.
We ask that memorial donations be sent to the Sierra Club (sierraclubfoundation.org) or to the Western Pennsylvania Writing Project, which supports aspiring writers. Checks made out to University of Pittsburgh should include: "In memory of Taylor Chambers to WPWP" in the memo line. (Mailing address: University of Pittsburgh, Attn: Dorietta Hill, 128 Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260).
Arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
