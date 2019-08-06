|
|
Terence Kane
May 25, 1943 - July 26, 2019
Santa Cruz
Terence Kane (Terry), 76, of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on July 26, 2019. He left this world with as much love from friends and family as anyone could wish for.
He was born to parents George R. (Bud) and Marion Kane, on May 25, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a proud Theta Chi brother at San Jose State University and received degrees in Business Administration and Sociology. He was an adventurous soul who single-handedly braved a three week, 2100 nautical mile, sailing trip on his 32-foot sail boat, the Kaneloa, from California to Maui. Although he barely slept, lost 16 pounds and at times faced 20-foot seas with the waves breaking on top, he always said it was one of his greatest accomplishments.
Terry is survived by brother Robert Kane and spouse Peg Kane, sister Susan Kane, children Kristine, Joni, Sean and Geoffrey Kane from his marriage to Virgilia Kane, as well as grand-children Robert, Molly and Emily and great grand child Dante. He was predeceased by parents Bud and Marion Kane and sister Marion Candace (Maggie) Kane.
Aside from sailing, Terry's favorite pastime was spending quality time with family and friends. He hosted many parties at his beach house in Santa Cruz, his favorite being the annual Wharf to Wharf run. He loved telling stories and one that he told often was of his backpacking trip through Europe after college where he bicycled through 13 countries. Terry retired from San Mateo County probation in 2001 after 30 plus years of service. In 2007, Terry was one of two crew members who sailed for three months on a 44-foot boat from Puerto Vallarta to Tahiti. For 10-plus years Terry was active in the Coyote Point Yacht Club, where he sailed and wrote articles for the newsletter. He often engaged in adrenaline inducing activities like bungee jumping off a 300-foot bridge over the Kawarau River in Queenstown, New Zealand and sky diving in Gilroy. Terry thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Queen of Apostles Church, 4911 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose, with a lunch reception to follow. In lieu of sending flowers, donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Tulip Cremation
599 2nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
View the online memorial for Terence Kane
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019