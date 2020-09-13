Terrance PearmanMay 24, 1947 - September 6, 2020Roseville, CATerrance Leslie Pearman, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on September 6th after a long battle with cancer. He was born in 1947 in San Mateo, California to Donald and Marquita Pearman, both deceased. He is survived by three younger brothers: Dennis, Jeff, and Thom Pearman. Terry is also survived by the love of his life, Susan Pearman to whom he'd been married for 51 years. The two have three surviving children: Stacia Shaull, Jason Pearman, and Kenneth Pearman. They also have three grandchildren. Terry was a teacher and administrator for both Santa Cruz and Soquel High Schools. After moving to Roseville, Terry worked for River City and Natomas High Schools. Even after retirement, Terry was a substitute teacher for Roseville High School district. Terry loved music and taught guitar off and on for most of his life. Terry loved woodworking, cooking, shooting sports, and travel. His last trips were to Alaska to see the Northern Lights and to Vermont to see the leaves change. Due to the pandemic, no service or wake has been planned. All friends and family are in our thoughts. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SOMU (Soquel High Music Foundation) -- an organization dear to the heart of our whole family.