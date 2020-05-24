Terrence "Terry" James Plank
February 10, 1947 - May 17, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Terry passed away unexpectedly at his home in Santa Cruz on May 17, 2020, at 73 years old. He was a very proud Army Veteran known as "Doc" to those he served with. In Vietnam he served as a Medic with the 3rd Battalion of the 506th Airborne Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. He received a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with Valor in service to his country.
Helping veterans was a very important part of Terry's life. He enjoyed volunteering with Vets 4 Vets of Santa Cruz.
Family and golf were his passions, with family first. He is survived by his son Brian Plank of Ripon, CA and grandchildren Brian Ricardo, David and Alyssa, his daughter and son-in-law Katie Rae and Travis Martin of Boulder Creek, CA and granddaughters Rebecca, Brianna, Isabella and TJ. His twin sister Mary (Daniel) DuVall of Gainesville, GA, Georgia (Plank) Ostin of Spokane, WA and much loved nieces, a nephew, great nieces and nephews also survive him.
A memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe to honor this wonderful and beloved man. He will be so missed. If you would like to offer condolences to Terry's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 24, 2020.