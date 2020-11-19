Terry WellsAug. 25, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2020Santa CruzTerry Wells, 79, passed away comfortably in Santa Cruz, where he resided for 40 years.He was born in August of 1941, to Floyd Wells and Mavis Hosman in Marmoth, North Dakota. After his graduation from Willow Glen High School, he served four years in the Coast Guard, stationed at the Presidio, Point Arena, Fort Bragg and the Florida Keys. He is survived by his two daughters,Debbie Wells and Tiffany Wells, his grandsons, Samuel and Sterling Cavanaugh, and his sisters Jill Licata and Kristi Costanzo.Terry was best known for his artistic talents, and commercial artwork in Signs, watercolors and murals. Much of his work is prominent throughout the Santa Cruz region. He was given the "2017 Beautification of the Year" award from the Scotts Valley Chamber Office. He was in the process of creating a mural at the Santa Cruz Mystery Spot until his last days. His art has touched many people.