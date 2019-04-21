Thelma Mae Dalman

Feb. 27, 1921 ~ March 27, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Thelma was born in 1921. She was the first of the third generation of Feltonites. She grew up on the "Mighty" San Lorenzo River in the family home built by her grandfather Harry DeWald in 1876.

She attended the one room school house in Felton and played in the redwoods of Big Trees, now a park. She resembled a female Huck Finn.

Graduated from Santa Cruz High, class of 1938. Thelma then attended Steno school and began her working life at the Western Auto Store in Santa Cruz.

Soon Thelma met and married Roland Dalman (aka Buck), of Ripon, CA, in 1940. Then along came Denny in 1941, Bill in 1945 and Jim in 1947. The family was then complete. They built their home with a G.I. Loan in 1948. Roland was on the police force and Thelma cared for her home and family. She was active in the P.T.A., was a den mother, seamstress and camp cook. She then soon took a job with Santa Cruz School District, sort of a bottle washer.

Back to school and up the ladder she managed the school lunch program and created Meals on Wheels, which evolved into Gray Bears. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a former member of the Salvation Army. Honored by many food service organizations and chaired many including; state and federal programs including; the President's Council of the Aged.

She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star. Thelma's social accomplishments made her known and loved by many in the community and especially by her second husband Bob Soderholm.

Thelma lived a long and caring life of service to others. She lived 98 years and 1 month and died peacefully in her sleep. God Bless you Thelma Mae.

She is survived by her three sons, Denny, Billy and Jimmy and there family's, which include seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and 10 dogs.

A Memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church (420 Melrose Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062) on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Thelma's name to Hospice of Santa Cruz (940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066) or to Trinity Presbyterian Church.





