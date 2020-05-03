Thomas Bruce
1952 - 2020
April 17th 1952 - April 9th 2020
Royal Oaks
Tom passed away after a 10 month battle with cancer his wife of 33 years, Marilee Bruce, at his side.
Tom won gold and silver medals in swimming from the 1972 Munich Olympics. Before his retirement he was a hospital facilities director. He is survived by son Cameron, daughter Lanie, brother Phil, a large loyal group of family, friends, and his dog Buster. He was admired and loved by all those who encountered him. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
