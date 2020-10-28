Thomas Dembski Sr.April 24th, 1935 - October 23, 2020Kona, HIIt is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Tom Dembski, Sr. who passed away from natural causes in Kona, Hawaii. Tom was born to Stanley & Cecelia Dembski in New York; he left New York as a young man which in Tom's words was "at the age of reason". Tom received his degree in pharmacy from St. John's University and joined the army where he worked as a pharmacist.In the early 1960's Tom met Helene Holmberg, and proposed to her after dating for one week, and married shortly after. They lived in southern California, where they had two sons, Tommy and John. The family relocated to Santa Cruz in 1970 and purchased a pharmacy. After owning and operating several pharmacies in the Santa Cruz area, Tom and Helene retired and moved to Kona in 2000. Tom thrived there and started a coffee plantation from scratch, which was a far cry from retiring.Tom was always active and loved to ski, swim, bike and run. He did three Iron Man Championships and at the age of 70, placed 3rd in his age group, which he was very proud of. Tom was a very devout catholic and contemplated becoming a priest, and studied for the priesthood as a young man. Tom gave up on that career path, deciding he wanted to marry and have a family. He was a very spiritual person his entire life, and as a reference to his studies in the priesthood, he named the coffee he produced Father Tom's Heavenly Brew.Tom is survived by his sons and their wives, Tommy and Lauren and John and Vivian, his companion Sue Costa, his brother Henry and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley & Cecelia, his wife, Helene, his sisters, Wanda and Marian and his granddaughter, Kristen.There will be a mass for Tom October 30th, 2:00 pm at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kona, HI.