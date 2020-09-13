Thomas M. MortonAug. 7, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2020Resident of Santa CruzOur good friend, Thomas M. (Tom) Morton, 77, passed into the eternal care of his loving Creator on September 5, 2020 after a long illness. Tom was born in Pueblo, Colorado on August 7, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Mary O. Morton. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years Karen Morton, his two sisters Jane Lee and Martha Vance and four children, Blake, Heather, Cheryl (Ricardo), and Kevin (David).Having received two Engineering degrees from Dartmouth College, Tom enjoyed a very distinguished career of 37 years at Lockheed-Martin in Sunnyvale, CA winning many awards. He retired as its Vice President of the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. Known for his quiet wit and humble manner, Tom also excelled in physical fitness by actively participating in swimming, scuba diving, weight training, football, and jogging. He and Karen found time for world-wide travel and they loved giving dinner parties where Tom was her sous chef. Tom loved a variety of music: bluegrass, jazz, oldies, and of course Johnny Cash.Tom, you have left a sad void in our lives but we are all better persons for having known you.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 11am at St. Joseph's Church in Capitola. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.