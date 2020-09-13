1/1
Thomas M. Morton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Morton
Aug. 7, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our good friend, Thomas M. (Tom) Morton, 77, passed into the eternal care of his loving Creator on September 5, 2020 after a long illness. Tom was born in Pueblo, Colorado on August 7, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Mary O. Morton. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years Karen Morton, his two sisters Jane Lee and Martha Vance and four children, Blake, Heather, Cheryl (Ricardo), and Kevin (David).
Having received two Engineering degrees from Dartmouth College, Tom enjoyed a very distinguished career of 37 years at Lockheed-Martin in Sunnyvale, CA winning many awards. He retired as its Vice President of the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. Known for his quiet wit and humble manner, Tom also excelled in physical fitness by actively participating in swimming, scuba diving, weight training, football, and jogging. He and Karen found time for world-wide travel and they loved giving dinner parties where Tom was her sous chef. Tom loved a variety of music: bluegrass, jazz, oldies, and of course Johnny Cash.
Tom, you have left a sad void in our lives but we are all better persons for having known you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 11am at St. Joseph's Church in Capitola. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Thomas M. Morton



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved