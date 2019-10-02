|
|
Thomas N. Kalich
Nov. 18, 1938 - Sept. 26, 2019
Watsonville
Thomas N. Kalich, a longtime resident of Watsonville, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Valley Convalescent Home from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. He was 80 years old.
Tom was born November 18, 1938. He attended Moreland Notre Dame School, Watsonville High School, Monterey Peninsula College and Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. While in the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Fort Ord and France. He worked for AT&T for 42 years and retired in 2005. After his retirement, Tom volunteered at St. Francis High School and at Our Lady Help of Christians Church.
He was a member of The Native Sons of The Golden West and The Knights of The Columbus. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and in Europe, especially his annual trip to Hawaii.
Tom was the son of the late Nicolas Kalich, Sr. and Ann Kalich. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Marie Kalich; a sister, Roseann Kalich of Salinas; his brothers Michael Kalich, and Joseph (Susan) Kalich of Wastonville, and Peter (Linda) of Sun City, Arizona and several nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Nicolas Kalich, Jr., and a sister, Mary Turner.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held for Tom on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on East Lake Ave., Watsonville, CA., with a viewing at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Tom to Moreland Notre Dame School, St. Francis High School, the Alzheimer's Society, or a .
Tom's family is especially thankful to the staff, doctors, and nurses at the Valley Convalescent Home for their care and to Judy and Celeste of Extraordinary Communion.
View the online memorial for Thomas N. Kalich
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019