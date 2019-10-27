|
Thomas Owens
Aptos, CA
Tom Owens, a kind and gentle man, lovingly devoted father of two children, and special friend to many, had his life taken from him on August 24. As Tom's siblings, we want to share the unique spark that Tom brought to our lives in his 63 years.
Tom was a happy, joyful child, growing up just outside Washington, DC, in Oxon Hill, MD. From the laughing baby, gleefully tossing Cheerios from his highchair; to kid adventures in the woods and creek behind the family home with his siblings; to helping Dad work on family bikes/kid projects/cars; to spending every summer moment at the public pool as a tadpole, then as a lifeguard at 16; his good nature, evidenced by the "Tom grin and dimples" were ever present.
Always active and a good athlete, Tom was on the tennis team at Potomac High School, where he graduated in 1974. After a "gap year" helping the family move to South Dakota and earning money for college, Tom made the swim team at the University of South Dakota (without any previous swimming competition experience!), where he made more lifetime friends, and graduated in 1979.
Moving to Capitola after graduation was perfect for Tom, embracing surfing, beach volleyball, and quickly making friends in the easy comradery of the community. He enjoyed his colleagues and clients over his long mortgage industry career, with many becoming dear friends.
Tom and Amanda married in 1996. Tom loved being a father. With the birth of son James, a beautiful baby with serious special needs, fatherhood included working with medical experts, in-home care providers, continuous advocacy, and lots of loving Dad care, to give James his best life. Watching daughter Ava blossom into such a thoughtful, kind young woman, accomplished in academics and theater arts, in her senior year of high school, preparing for college, was a continuous joy for Tom… and she will always remain his very special surfing/hiking/camping buddy.
Tom's siblings James (Deborah), John, Patricia, Barbara (Scott), and cousins, nieces and nephews are united in heartbreak at the loss of such a gentle man, focused on the future of his children. Tom is also survived by in-laws Laurie, Jenn, niece and nephew who will continue to play active roles in the lives of the children.
A celebration of Tom's joyful life will be held in the Capitola area in early November… flip flops, shorts, Tom stories, and smiles encouraged. Friends will be notified of date and location.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019