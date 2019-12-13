|
Thomas Walsh
Nov. 3, 1937 - Dec. 1, 2019
Sonoma
Tom was the son of Thomas Walsh and Lorraine Dougherty and was born in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away on Dec.1, 2019 in Sonoma, CA. He was 82 years old. He was married to Barbara Thompson Walsh with whom he shared 60 years.
After a distinguished career moving up in the ranks of the magazine industry including National Enquirer, Time Inc., Look and Runner's World magazines, Tom retired to do what he really loved. Together with Barbara, they purchased land in the Santa Cruz mountains where they built a home and provided a gathering place for family and friends. He spent many joy-filled hours on his tractor and maintaining the home that they created and loved. He found purpose in local politics and pursued his interests in local Republican committees. Tom also loved genealogy, reading and sports.
Tom was an outgoing and fun-loving man who loved people. He loved to provide parties for his family and friends, and the discussions and storytelling around the dinner table were often quite lively.
Tom spent his last three years in Sonoma at the Brookdale Retirement Community where he was well loved by the residents and staff. He is survived by his two brothers: Bud Dougherty (Elaine) and Gary Walsh (Sonja), and his sister Lynn Ann Walsh; his five children: Thomas III Walsh (Michelle), Kathleen Walsh, Kimberly Walsh, B. Terrence Walsh, and T. Sean Walsh (Kimberlee); his thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Vintage House, 264 1st Street East, Sonoma, CA on December 28, 2019 at 12 pm.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 13, 2019