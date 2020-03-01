|
|
Thomas (Tom) Walter Schleich
May 29, 1938 – February 15, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley, CA
Thomas Walter Schleich died on Saturday February 15, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. Tom was a rugged outdoorsman, a scientist, and a talented photographer with a tremendous love for life.
Tom was born in Allendale, NY. He obtained a B.S. from Cornell University, followed by a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rockefeller University. This was followed by Postdoctoral Fellowships at Dartmouth Medical School and the University of Oregon. He joined the Biochemistry Faculty at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1969, just a few years after UCSC was founded.
In his professional life, he initiated groundbreaking research focused on the application of nuclear magnetic resonance approaches for studying protein structure and dynamics. He taught chemistry and biochemistry to countless undergraduate and graduate students, as well as postdoctoral fellows. A number of these young scientists also went on to distinguished careers. He chaired the Chemistry Department for many years and served as a mentor to many junior faculty members before his retirement in 2012. His colleagues remember him as a true leader with a warm and outgoing personality, who exuded a love of science and academics.
In the prime of his life, Tom was a mountain climber, backpacker, bicyclist, sailor, skier, kayaker, who loved all aspects of outdoor activities. Later on, he and his wife loved to travel in Tom's beloved "Tiger" camper truck to camp and hike. Tom was a dedicated photographer and printmaker who was always looking to expand his portfolio. He was a member of several photographic and printmaker groups in the greater Bay Area and exhibited widely in group and solo exhibitions. He loved to travel and, with his wife, journeyed extensively to remote places, generating countless images of little traveled locales.
In 1998, he married Annelies de Kater. Two earlier marriages ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Annelies, a stepdaughter, Rachel Truesdell of McKinleyville, CA, a stepson, Ruben Baker-de Kater of Northampton, MA, and a sister, Evelyn Gilman of Kingston, NY.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at the UCSC Arboretum indoor meeting hall, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz, CA 95064 on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 1 pm. Please RSVP to [email protected]
If you would like to send your condolences to Tom's family please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Thomas (Tom) Walter Schleich
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020