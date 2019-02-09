Thomas William Reilly, Jr.

July 10, 1924 - December 14, 2018

Los Molinos, CA

An avid fly-fisherman, bird hunter, storyteller, and cook, Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis.

Thomas was born in Santa Cruz, CA to Caroline M. and Thomas W. Reilly, Sr. He had one sister Margaret (Peggy) and an extended Irish family.

Tom spent his childhood fishing the local rivers and exploring the land that is now UCSC. He attended Chaminade High School until it's closure and graduated from Santa Cruz High. A life-long athlete, he played basketball, tennis, and enjoyed running. He completed the Wharf to Wharf for many years.

At age 17, Tom enlisted in the Marine Corp. He spent his tour in the South Pacific as a communication specialist in the 3rd Marine Division. He formed life-long friendships. A small group that served together would reunite every 5 years well into their 80's. He was also very proud of the fact that he served Mass at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC while serving our country.

After the war, he returned to Santa Cruz where he met Phyllis Mihelitch. They were married at Holy Cross Church on June 29, 1946. They were married for 65 years. Tom and Phyllis had four children-Dennis (Stephanie), Cathy, Nancy (Jim), and Janis. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Tom resided in Santa Cruz until he retired from his position as an engineer for Pacific Bell at age 55. After retiring, Tom and Phyllis moved to Los Molinos, CA, where they built their retirement home on Mill Creek. Through the years, Tom and Phyllis took many adventures fly-fishing and bird hunting. They were camp hosts at the Deschutes River Campground (Oregon) for over 20 years.

Active well into his 90's, Tom lived life to the fullest. Proudly Irish, he enjoyed singing, writing limericks, and reading while sipping a little Irish whiskey. He had many a story to tell and will be remembered by the many friends he made over the years.

A special thanks to his great friend and neighbor, Ron Smith, who became a family member during his long friendship with Tom and Phyllis in Los Molinos. A church service and family memorial are planned for the future.



