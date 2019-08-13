|
Tim Menge
December 23, 1959 - July 28, 2019
Aptos
Tim Menge passed away on July 28th, walking with his wife at Seacliff beach, struck by a heart attack.
Tim was born on December 23, 1959 in Rio Del Mar, the second of five children to Marlene and Howard Menge. The following year, the family moved to La Selva Beach and the home Tim would grow up in. A sunny and gregarious child who collected deposit bottles and peddled corn and vintage coins throughout the neighborhood at age nine, he quickly impressed and delighted his teachers with his precocious skills.
His many hobbies included numismatics, ham radios, electronics, and ornithology. As a teenager, Tim attended La Selva Beach Community Church where he served as head acolyte and even taught a Sunday School class. In later years he was a devoted member of Twin Lakes Church in Aptos.
Tim excelled in school and was instrumental in running the family's Aptos Par-3 Golf course. After studying at U.C. Berkeley, Tim used his computer skills, phenomenal memory, personal charm, loyalty, and kindness to help found the golf component import business that would become his career. Through that experience, he met and married his love, Ruth Menge. Together they founded and developed their company, Aptos Golf, into a major golf club component supplier. Tim and Ruth made a great team, in their work and in their personal lives, and they were rewarded well for their hard work with the birth of their son Nick in 1993.
After Tim and Ruth sold their golf business, Tim worked as a mobile notary and served the people of Santa Cruz County for more than a decade. Tim loved meeting and conversing with new people, and the flexibility of the notary business gave him ample time to walk along the beach everyday, enjoy the company of friends, and travel the world with his family.
Tim leaves behind his beloved wife Ruth Menge, their son Nick Menge; siblings (and their respective families) Boon Menge, Freddy Menge, Susan Hattabaugh, John Menge, Peggy Veatch, Anne Menge,; and so many friends, long-time and new.
Memorial services will be held at La Selva Beach Community Church, 26 Florido Ave, 1 pm, Saturday August 17.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019