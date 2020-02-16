|
Timothy J. Gallagher
April 5, 1941 - January 23, 2020
Tim came to the end of his earthly, adventurous, thrill-seeking life at age 78 on January 23, 2020, in Santa Cruz, California. He was born and raised in San Jose, California. After graduating from Campbell High School, he served six years in the California Army National Guard. Then he moved his young family to Santa Cruz, CA.
His life was filled with adventures of Boating, Scuba Diving and Motorcycling all over the world. OH the stories he would tell! His love of cooking delighted the taste buds of his fellow San Jose Firefighters for 30 years and the patrons of his Restaurant/Bar, Skinny McDoogles, in Santa Cruz and many, many Biker Runs.
Hero to so many people, Tim was always available to help his family and friends in need. There was no limit to Tim's generous heart.
Tim is survived by daughter, Kathleen Scanlon; son, Patrick Gallagher (Kathie James); and his five grandchildren, Daniel Buraczynski, Joey Scanlon, Christopher Gallagher (Lyndsi King), Ryan Gallagher and Emily Gallagher. Also, his sisters, Julie Young, Terry Giannetto, Kit Bartkowski and Mikki Tribble. He is predeceased by brothers Patrick and Daniel Gallagher and his parents, The Honorable Judge Paul T. and Mary Gallagher.
A Celebration of Tim's life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 12:00 at the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge, 150 Jewell St., Santa Cruz 95060. Memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to either: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066; or San Jose United Firefighters Widow & Orphan Assoc., payable to SJUFFW&OAA, PO Box 59426, San Jose, CA 95159-0426.
