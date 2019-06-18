Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Welch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy L. Welch

Obituary Condolences Flowers Timothy L. Welch

December 25, 1935 - October 22, 2018

Aptos

Dr. Timothy Welch Sr. of Aptos passed away peacefully in his sleep in the wee hours of October 22, 2018, with loved ones close by. Born in Yuba City to a librarian and a California State Fair manager, Tim acquired early interests in education, literature, writing fiction and screenplays, journalism, the arts, and travel, in addition to tennis and football. While earning a BA in History and MA in Communications at Stanford in the late 1950s, he met and married his lifelong love, Jacalea, a San Jose State English major and now retired Pajaro Valley elementary school teacher.

Tim completed stints in the US Army, as a journalist in the Santa Clara valley, and as a public relations officer at Fresno State College, before finding a job at Cabrillo College in Aptos as Dean of Community Services in 1967. He worked at Cabrillo for 20 years, and was enthusiastic in his community involvement. Among other things, he helped to launch and manage the Cabrillo Music Festival, bringing in artists, composers, and conductors from around the world, and providing lodging and social events at his home to many visiting musicians during the Festivals. A voracious reader and writer, Tim also originated and managed the annual Cabrillo Mystery Writers Conference, bringing in experienced and aspiring writers for week-long retreats in the redwoods.

While at Cabrillo, Tim completed his PhD at UC Berkeley, demonstrating his true bridge-building colors. His dissertation studied the open university system of the United Kingdom, comparing it to our community college system here. He remained faithful throughout his life, however, to the Stanford Cardinals football team, holding season tickets for many years and contributing mightily to the pre-and-post-game tailgate picnic culture. He also wrote three books (one of which was recommended by Clint Eastwood and Herb Caen for movie production), and took his family of six on a six-month sabbatical around Europe in a luggage-racked Volvo wagon - a real "European Vacation" ! Attendance at the Wimbledon, French, and Italian Open tennis tournaments was, of course, mandatory, as was the ride up the telepherique to the top of Schilthorn in Switzerland, the site of the filming of the James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service". Never one to skimp on family vacations, Tim took his on many wonderful sojourns to the Sierra Nevadas, Hawaii, houseboating in the Deltas, Europe, and elsewhere. Originally a member of the Seascape Racquet Club, he later helped found the Tennis Club of Rio Del Mar, where he was also a rotating president.

Later years would find Tim working as a real estate broker, creating new subdivisions locally and around California; working as an agent for Bailey Real Estate; setting up North American distribution for an Australian outdoor products firm; and taking many international cruises and other trips with wife Jacalea and friends. He is an Honorary Lifetime Board Member of the Aptos Chamber of Commerce, which recognized him as Man of the Year in 1991, and again in 1993 for serving on its Board for over 10 years.

Tim was a devoted father who provided and educated lovingly throughout his life, moving many people. He also loved theater and music, having written screenplays and lyrics, and attended myriad musical theater performances in New York and London. He also played keyboards with friends in a traditional jazz band, painted, and supported the arts. He is survived by wife Jacalea, four children, and relatives in the Bay Area, Chicago, and elsewhere.

Any donations may be directed to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, who provided much support and comfort during his last months, or to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Aptos.





View the online memorial for Timothy L. Welch Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries