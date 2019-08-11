Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Davenport Landing Beach
Tom Cook


1953 - 2019
Tom Cook
Aug. 14, 1953 - May 23, 2019
Bonny Doon/London
Kevin Stephen Cook, better known as Tom Cook here in Santa Cruz, was killed on his bicycle on Thursday, May 23rd, just South of Davenport Landing on Highway 1. Tom was born in Peckham, London and was the second youngest of six children. He came to Santa Cruz some time around 1990, took part in the UCSC Farm and Garden apprentice program, and made his California home in the woods of Bonny Doon, where he was known as a master washer of windows, a lover of Shakespeare, and as a true gentleman. In recent years he spent Winters at his flat in London, and Spring and Summer here in Santa Cruz. He was a kind and generous soul, always ready to talk, make new friends, and to share anything that he had. He will be greatly missed here and in England. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday August 14th, beginning at 6 p.m. at Davenport Landing Beach. All are welcome and encouraged to bring stories, food, and drink to share. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the UCSC Farm and Garden Life Lab where he was an enthusiastic volunteer (https://lifelab.z2systems.com/np/clients/lifelab/donation.jsp). Any questions can be directed to Colin Hannon at 831-345-4372.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
