Tom Gardner


1935 - 2019
Tom Gardner Obituary
Tom Gardner
Mar. 6, 1935 - Jul. 13, 2019
Aptos
Tom Gardner (full name Vernon Thomas Gardner, Sr.) died the morning of July 13, in Huntersville, NC. He was 84.
He lived in Riverbank, Ca., but spent much of his time in Aptos; where and his wife would socialize with friends at Seascape Resort and join gatherings of the Ukulele Club of Santa Cruz.
He was frequently seen wearing a pin that said "Mean and Ornery." However, those who knew him, know he was anything but that.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his son, Tom; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and his granddaughter, Alina.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
