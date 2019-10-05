|
|
Traudel Early
Jan. 7, 1942 - Sept. 30, 2019
Santa Cruz County
Traudel Maria Early was born in Rodalben, Germany and died peacefully at home in Pajaro Dunes at age 77. Her mother, Johanna, and Traudel had a very close and loving relationship. Her father, Gustav, died of wounds suffered in WW II when Traudel was an infant. Traudel attended Catholic grade school, went on to receive a secretarial diploma, and worked at a local shoe factory. She fell in love and married a German speaking US soldier and followed him to the USA when she was 19.
While working as a secretary in Paso Robles, CA, she became divorced and, subsequently, married Bob Early in 1978. The new family moved many times as Bob pursued his career and Traudel had many secretarial/clerical jobs along the way. In 1990, the couple started a new life in the Fresno, California Area. Traudel volunteered at the Auberry, California, branch of the Fresno Library. Following Bob's retirement, the couple moved to Pajaro Dunes in 2005. Traudel became a regular patron of the Watsonville YMCA where she enjoyed exercise classes followed by coffee with several, soon to be, best friends.
Traudel was an incredibly generous, unselfish, and caring person who was easy to love. She was recognized by family and friends as a wonderful host and cook. Nobody left her table disappointed!!
Traudel became a grandmother to Kayla in 1994. She had a loving relationship with Kayla and raised her as her own daughter. She was blessed with two more granddaughters, Samantha and Maggie, in 1998 and 2000. Traudel loved and did her best to spoil all three!
In 1996, Traudel developed and survived breast cancer only to have a different type of breast cancer surface in 2016. That cancer ultimately resulted in her recent death. Along the way, she also suffered the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Traudel is survived by husband, Bob Early of Santa Cruz County, daughter Elizabeth Myers (and husband, Kurt) of Northbrook, Illinois, and daughter Nicole. Her brother, Josef Lenhard (and wife, Christel), and many cousins continue to reside in Trippstadt and Rodalben, Germany. Granddaughters Kayla, Samantha, and Maggie are all college students.
View the online memorial for Traudel Early
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019