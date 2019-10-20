|
Tyara Letavie Womack
May 11, 1985 - October 11, 2019
A Resident of Aptos, California
Tyara Letavie Womack died unexpectedly on Friday, October 11th at Dominican Santa Cruz Hospital from medical complications related to Type I Diabetes Mellitus. At age 34, it is incredibly sad to lose someone so young. Diagnosed at age 8, Tyara suffered greatly due to the life-altering responsibliity that having this devastating disease brings to millions. In over the 26 years of living with this challenge, Tyara gave herself more than 90,000 insulin injections and finger pokes for blood sugar readings. Her hospital days totaled almost a full year of her young life. Most people can conquer a disease like Diabetes and live long and healthy lives. Tyara despised the disease and hated every minute she had to live with it. It defeated her.
As a young adult, Tyara was warned of the danger of pregnancy but, when finding herself pregnant, decided to give birth to a son. Elias Mateo was born premature in her 25th week and, thanks to the JANUS PERINATAL MONDANARO BASKIN CENTER FOR WOMEN - SANTA CRUZ, brought the love of her life into the world. Elias was Tyara's greatest joy and accomplishment. Most who knew her would say that Tyara herself was childlike in nature, and that she never wanted to be an adult. She loved dancing and singing and being with her many friends. Although she carried her struggles with her daily, she was still the life of the party, bringing all those around her who were down, up. Tyara had a unique spirit in her, one that was ever-present when she entered a room. She loved her friends and they loved her. As she walked daily through her short time here on earth, she had so many difficulties that came her way. Somehow, in her own way, she managed to absorb them and eventually bounce back up to try again. She did the best she could. Now, Tyara's suffering and pain are finally over.
Tyara leaves behind her mother, Crystal Swink-Ridino, her step father, Robert Ridino, her father, Terence Womack, her son Elias Azevedo, her sisters, Chylanee Hatfield and Nina Dixon, brother, Rico Womack, nieces La'Rie, Jada, Soleil, Sanaa, Skyy, Nia, Autumn and one nephew, Nase Hatfield. She also leaves behind her her stepsister, Jennifer Hart and a stepbrother, Benjamin Ridino, along with many aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Tyara's Life and reception will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the SEASCAPE GOLF CLUB, 610 Clubhouse Drive, Aptos from 1:00 to 4:30 P.M. If you would like to express your condolences to the family, view or post photos, light a candle, or share your memories, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019