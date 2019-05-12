Velma Rosemond Walton

March 6, 1927 – April 27, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Velma Rosemond (Everly) Walton, born on March 6, 1927, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to the late Catherine Sneed and the late James Everly, passed away at age 92 on April 27, 2019, in Santa Cruz, California. She graduated from Salinas College of Beauty in 1962. She owned and operated Walton's Beauty Shop for over 30 years and was a part-time instructor at Wayne's College of Beauty in Santa Cruz. She also excelled in hair product sales for national distributors in the 1980's.

Velma was a generous hostess who loved entertaining her many friends and family in her Westside home. She was known for making newcomers feel welcome with her warm and lively personality. A wide variety of people were drawn to her beauty which shone inside and out. She had a passion for bingo, board games, card games, and loved taking in the views off West Cliff. She contributed her boundless energy to the Garfield Park Christian Church, where she was a founding member and participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies when the church moved to its final home in the center of the Circles. She also served as elder, deacon, youth teacher, and was in the "host home" program for foreign exchange youth. She was a board member of Senior Housing Project, a committee member of Santa Cruz Women's Club, and a board member of Garfield Park Village where there is a bench honoring her work in senior housing. Velma was a member of the NAACP and was recently honored as an outstanding African American businesswoman at the Juneteenth celebration.

Velma was married to the late William W. Walton III. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Everly, Samuel L. Everly, Henry Everly, and John Sneed; sisters, Bernice Griffin, Beatrice Jackson, Beulah Embry, and Bessie Robinson; and her dear friend and niece, Beulah McKinley. Velma's family spanned five generations. She is survived by her son, Richard Walton; daughters, Debra (Andrew) Pereira and Susan (Dave) Maurice; numerous grandchildren including, Robert Walton, Larry Walton, Richard Walton Jr, Rolona Walton, T. Louise Pereira, and A. Maddy Pereira; and numerous great-grandchildren including, Aaron Walton and David Walton. Her large loving family included many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. The graveside service will be private.

If you would like to send your condolences to Velma's family or share a memory visit www.scmemorial.com





View the online memorial for Velma Rosemond Walton Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary