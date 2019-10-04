|
|
Vera Castro
Nov. 5, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2019
Resident of Scotts Valley
Vera Castro, 89, of Scotts Valley, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 26th, 2019.
Vera was born in Lucca, Italy to Sebastiano and Maria Del Peloso on November 5, 1929. During the summer of 1947, at the age of sixteen, she emigrated from Italy to the United States to wed John Castro whom she had met while he was stationed in Italy during World War II. Vera was proud to become an American citizen on April 17, 1950. Vera successfully arranged for the immigration of her family that had been left behind in Italy to the United States (her parents, two brothers and a sister).
Vera worked in the Santa Cruz frozen food industry for thirty years and had been an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation at Holy Cross Church.
Vera was a superb cook and could prepare a fantastic meal very quickly without ever consulting a recipe. She especially delighted in preparing family dinners with many courses that brought great enjoyment. Vera was also a wonderful gardener. Her immaculate home was always filled with an abundance of beauty, food, Italian music, lively conversation, laughter, and love. Not a day will go by when she is not loved and missed.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents, Sebastiano and Maria Del Peloso and her sister, Celestina Lencioni,and aunt Rita Marchi Fanucchi.
Vera is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, John Charles Castro ; sons Johnny Jr. (Amanda), Larry (Mary), Timothy (Norma Garcia); daughter Christina Antonino (Robert); brothers Mauro and Verano Del Peloso; six grandchildren: Alysha, Stefan(Jiaona) and Lauren Antonino; Dane, Ryan and Allison Castro; and two great grandchildren: Savannah (Stefan and Jiaona) and Damien (Alysha and Gordon La Velle).
A funeral mass will be held for Vera at the Shrine of St. Joseph, 544 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, California on October 9, 2019 at 1pm. A reception will follow immediately after the mass at St. Joseph's Shrine Hall.
The family Is grateful to the staff at Valley Convalescent Hospital, Pacific Coast Manor, and Bridge Hospice for all of their support during her final days.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019