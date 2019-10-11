Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Looper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Looper


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Looper Obituary
Vernon Looper
Apr. 29, 1932 - Sept. 14, 2019
Royal Oaks
On September 14, 2019, Vernon Looper, Vern as he liked to be known, passed away at his home in Royal Oaks surrounded by his family. He was 87. Vern was born in Oklahoma during the depression. Times were very hard and the economy so bad that some families could not afford to take care of their own children and, out of survival, gave their children to another family to be taken care of. This was part of Vern's life but after a short period of time, he was back with his own family.
Vern was a simple man, born with the "Old School" values. Like all of us, he was not perfect but was able to overcome hard times, and family was paramount.
Vern worked for such pioneers in the Pajaro Valley as Pringle Tractor, Granite Construction, and Hildebrand Sons Trucking. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Union OEC. Chances are if you live in Santa Cruz County, this man probably helped build your home or business. Some of you "young bucks" may remember him fixing your tractors in the earlier years. He was an avid pilot, flying his Cessna 172 out of Watsonville for many years until he had to give it up.
Vern was a man with a big heart and his family will miss him.


View the online memorial for Vernon Looper
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mehl's Colonial Chapel
Download Now