Vernon Looper
Apr. 29, 1932 - Sept. 14, 2019
Royal Oaks
On September 14, 2019, Vernon Looper, Vern as he liked to be known, passed away at his home in Royal Oaks surrounded by his family. He was 87. Vern was born in Oklahoma during the depression. Times were very hard and the economy so bad that some families could not afford to take care of their own children and, out of survival, gave their children to another family to be taken care of. This was part of Vern's life but after a short period of time, he was back with his own family.
Vern was a simple man, born with the "Old School" values. Like all of us, he was not perfect but was able to overcome hard times, and family was paramount.
Vern worked for such pioneers in the Pajaro Valley as Pringle Tractor, Granite Construction, and Hildebrand Sons Trucking. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Union OEC. Chances are if you live in Santa Cruz County, this man probably helped build your home or business. Some of you "young bucks" may remember him fixing your tractors in the earlier years. He was an avid pilot, flying his Cessna 172 out of Watsonville for many years until he had to give it up.
Vern was a man with a big heart and his family will miss him.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019