|
|
Victor Cross
Jan. 2, 1964- Feb. 27, 2020
Santa Cruz
Victor Cross scored the most otherworldly concert tickets ever last week. When he arrived he was delighted to see his loving mother Dianne, and beloved Aunt Mo saving him a spot in the front row. He sat down and felt a hand on his shoulder- it was his beloved Uncle Dan, sitting with Uncle Gary, Uncle Ron, and Cousin Aaron ready to start dishing it out like the good old days. Although we weren't ready for Victor to go, he is now at peace, pain-free and bathing in the love and light of all who knew and loved him during his action-packed 56 years here on Earth. Victor Cross was born in Oakland, California on January 2, 1964 and cut to the front of the line like a jerk in Santa Cruz, California on February 27, 2020. Victor is survived by his sons Jackson Cross and Charlie Cross who, through their sense of humor and lust for life will ensure his legacy lives on; his cousins Truth Doyle, Justin Wirthman, Jenny Connors, Orren Silvia, Eric Benevent and Melody Silvia; Aunts Sally Silvia, Ronda Silvia, and Trish Silvia, all of their families, as well as countless friends, all of whom have a story to tell. To honor Victor, his family invites you to take a friend to a concert or movie, and tell them you love them, even if you don't, just to make it weird. There will be a Celebration of Life at Calvary Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Santa Cruz, California on Saturday, March 14 from 2-6pm. Bring your stories. All are welcome.
View the online memorial for Victor Cross
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020