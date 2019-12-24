|
Victoria Ghio Gemignani
10/04/1918-12/18/2019
Santa Cruz
Victoria Ghio Gemignani passed away on December 18, 2019 at her home in Santa Cruz. She was 101. Victoria was born and raised on the west side of Santa Cruz. She was third born of eight.
She met and married Constantino Gemignani in 1937. Together they had two daughters; Aldine Marsalisi and Donna Karst. Victoria was a homemaker whose greatest joy in life was her family. Her grandchildren are Krista Lighthall and her husband Scott; Kurt Karst, Monica Karst Smith; Kenna Thompson and her husband Charles. She had eight great-grandchildren, Katana, Kayla, and Kamria Karst; Biagio Costantino, Italia, Domani, and Fabiana Thompson. Her family also includes her brother Johnnie Ghio and wife Kay, and sister-in-law Lena Gemignani along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.
A Rosary will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 5:30pm. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019