Virginia Elizabeth Bertoli

May 13, 1926 - April 1, 2019

Native of Santa Cruz



The recitation of the Holy Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Santa Cruz for Virginia Betrtoli, who passed away peacefully in Jackson, California with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Santa Cruz, Virginia would have celebrated her 93rd birthday next month.

Virginia attended Santa Cruz High School and later married Joe Bertoli in 1941. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Virginia worked in factory at Levi Strauss, assisting with the war effort. Affectionately known to her family as "Aunt Gigi", she lovingly prepared her remarkable gnocchi made from scratch; passing on the recipe to her nephews to continue the tradition.

Virginia was a longtime member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch No. 21 in Santa Cruz. She felt blessed to have made the many cherished friendships through the years with the I.C.F. and was happy to have celebrated her 90th birthday with them. She was also a member of the Santa Cruz Emblem Club No. 421 and was awarded "Woman of the Year" 1996-1997.

Holy Cross Church played an integral part throughout her life. Virginia was baptized, made her First Holy Communion, was married, and later baptized her daughter in the church. Virginia remained a loyal parishioner, attending mass there before moving to Jackson.

Virginia was an avid walker, and the many memories and stories of her early before dawn walks along West Drive with her dog "Goldie", will live on in the hearts of her loved ones. She and her husband Joe loved to dance, and were familiar faces on Friday nights at the Senior Center; enjoying great food and lifelong friendships. For over 30 years, Virginia and her husband made monthly trips to Jackson. They were fondly regarded as parents and grandparents by many of their daughter's friends. The trips to Jackson always involved attending local functions such as crab feeds, family gatherings with her daughter's friends, and of course, the Italian Picnic, where they competed in Bingo and the salami toss.

Virginia's love of travel reached a pinnacle in the 80's when she made two trips that were on her bucket list. Traveling with her daughter to Italy; touring and staying with family in Laveno Mombello, and to Alaska, riding aboard a dog sled in Denali.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bertoli, her loving godsons: Blake Engelking and Ernest Locatelli and host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joe Bertoli and her sister Lena Silva.

Recitation of the rosary will be held on Monday evening April 15, 2019 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel beginning at 6:30 p.m. The mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church (126 High Street in Santa Cruz) on Tuesday April 16, beginning at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Joe Bertoli following the mass at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to Sutter Amador Hospital Medical Surgical Dept. c/o Jody Boetzer (220 Mission Jackson Blvd, Jackson CA, 95642) or to .





View the online memorial for Virginia Elizabeth Bertoli Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary