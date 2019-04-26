Virginia Rae Robinson Yappert

Sept. 13, 1942 - April 22, 2019

Watsonville, CA.

Virginia Rae (Ginny) Yappert was born in Connellsville, PA., in 1942. She passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Her parents, William B. Robinson and Mary A. Robinson both predeceased her.

She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1960 and married James M. Childs in May 1962. That marriage produced two children: Kevin M. Childs (Allison) of Wilder, VT and Matthew E. Childs (Leandra) of McKinney, TX and 3 grandchildren: Abigail, Paige, and Meghan. James passed away in 2004.

In May 2005, Ginny came to Watsonville where she and Emil married in 2010. That marriage gave Ginny more people to love, Emil's children: Emil Yappert, Jr. (Lisa Carp) of Superior, CO and Craig Yappert (Zahra) of San Francisco, CA. This also brought 7 additional grandchildren: Aaron, Annika, Jeffrey, Colin, Evan, Zachary and Ryan, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Being part of a military family for 25 years while Jim served his country in the Air Force, they moved often: Japan, Alaska, Washington State and Washington, D.C. were just a few of the places they called home. Ginny brought that love for travel to her marriage with Emil. They took every opportunity to take extended trips and were able to visit all 50 States as well as traveling both to Mexico and Canada.

Ginny's life was her home and doing things for her many friends. She always tried to do something for anyone she came in to contact with that day. She enjoyed having friends over for a cocktail or just to chat. Ginny and Emil liked to entertain their many friends and relatives. She was a member of The Sons of Italy here in Watsonville and was also a member of Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church in Corralitos.

After a recent diagnosis of cancer, she passed quietly at home surrounded by loved ones. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Services will be announced at a later date. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Francis High School.





View the online memorial for Virginia Rae Robinson Yappert Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary