Virginia Szabo
Sept 29, 1924 - Sept 8, 2020
Santa Cruz
Virginia (Jean) Genevieve Szabo passed on Sept. 8, 2020, at her beloved home in Santa Cruz, California surrounded by family. She lived a full life of 95 years. Born in Chicago, Jean had a love of travel that started with her first independent trip to California in 1947 and she continued to travel up until last year.
Over her many years of travel it would be difficult to find a place she hadn't visited! In her later years she enjoyed taking her daughters and grandchildren back to many of the places she had been and loved.
Jean's second passion was dancing. For years you could hear the stomp of Polkas coming from her back yard Polka Parties and the nearly 100 attendees. She was an award winning dancer and was very active in the dancing community in Santa Cruz & the greater Bay Area.
For many years she worked for Santa Cruz City Schools, where she enjoyed interacting with and feeding students in the nutrition department and she was an active volunteer with Grey Bears and the Mid County Senior Center. She was also a regular entrant to the Santa Cruz County Fair where she won over 300 ribbons & awards for her jellies, jams and preserves. When home, she loved gardening, tending to her yard, cooking traditional Polish & Hungarian dishes for her family and rooting for the Chicago Cubs whenever a ball game was on.
Jean was preceded in death by her first husband John Szabo, and her second husband Robert Voss. She is survived by her three daughters and two grandchildren.
Jean "Granny" was a force to be reckoned with and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please help us to collect & share memories of Virginia at Tinyurl.com/vszabo View the online memorial for Virginia Szabo