1932 - 2019
W. Harry Woodward
Nov. 11, 1932-Jul. 19, 2019
Santa Cruz
Beloved local jazz musician Harry Woodward, 86, passed quietly in his sleep Friday morning, July 19th. Harry was a member of Don McCaslin's band Warmth, and the Jazz Geezers for over 40 yrs.
Harry was the joyful companion of 25 years of Nancy Forsberg, and leaves behind a loving jazz community, church family at Inner Light Ministries and his family of wonderful staff and residents at Santa Cruz Post Acute Care where he had an active social life and loved singing Karaoke to the residents. His only brother Wm Garrison Woodward preceded him in death in 2005. His ex-wife Carolyn and Harry have remained friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 10th at 12 noon at Inner Light Ministries, 5630 Soquel Dr., Soquel.
Ashes will be interred at the Calif. Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Rd, Seaside, CA on Monday Aug 12th at 2:00 pm with full military honors. The full obituary may be viewed at pacificgardenschapel.com


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 28, 2019
